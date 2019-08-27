Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill HICKS


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill HICKS Obituary
HICKS, Bill R. Age 76 of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, TN then his family moved to Dayton, OH shortly after WWII. Bill was a hard working husband & father. He loved his work which allowed him to travel and see the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domer & Opal; and sister, Sandy. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Claudia; daughter, Tammy & husband Tim Law; son Tim & wife Carolyn; grandchildren, TJ, Ashley (Josh), Brittney, Stephanie (Vince), Emily (Jarod), Raymond, and Mariah (Khanh); great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mack; and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a service from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now