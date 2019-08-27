|
HICKS, Bill R. Age 76 of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, TN then his family moved to Dayton, OH shortly after WWII. Bill was a hard working husband & father. He loved his work which allowed him to travel and see the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domer & Opal; and sister, Sandy. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Claudia; daughter, Tammy & husband Tim Law; son Tim & wife Carolyn; grandchildren, TJ, Ashley (Josh), Brittney, Stephanie (Vince), Emily (Jarod), Raymond, and Mariah (Khanh); great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Mack; and numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a service from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019