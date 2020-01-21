|
|
JONES, Bill R. Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at Christ Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020. William was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 23, 1943 to Luther Jones and Dorothy (Leathers) Jones. Bill worked at Cincinnati Bell as a cable splicer for 27 years retiring in 1995. He served our country in the United States Army from 1961 -1964. On August 13, 1966 he married Sheila Eversole. Bill was a train enthusiast, and filled their basement with model train sets. He loved keeping friends and family entertained with jokes, and was a master trickster. If you ever shared a meal with Bill, you've probably seen one of his favorites, the salt shaker balancing act. He was quite the handyman, and loved taking care of his cats and the fish in his pond. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Jones; one sister, Barbra Hendry; his nephews, Tommy Richardson and Michael Richardson; his niece, Donna (Brian) Steavens; and many great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Dorothy Jones. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM with Amy Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Safe Haven Farms, 5970 No Mans Rd, Middletown, OH 45042. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 21, 2020