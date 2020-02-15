Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enders and Shirley Funeral Home - Berryville
1050 W. Main Street
Berryville, VA 22611
540-955-1062
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill McCUISTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill McCUISTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill McCUISTON Obituary
McCUISTON, Bill 88, of Dayton, Ohio, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. McCuiston was born September 15, 1931 in Tennessee, son of the late Walter McCuiston and Sydnah Thompson McCuiston. He retired from NCR Corporation. He later was a bus driver for City of Dayton Schools. A veteran of the U. S. Air Force he was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Catherine Reddington McCuiston Raff and later married Camilla Brent McCuiston, preceded him in death. Surviving are a daughter, Tamra McCuiston of Winchester, VA; two brothers, James McCuiston of Forney, TX and his twin brother, Robert McCuiston of Tipp City, OH; a sister, Wanda McCuiston Ozias of Cincinnati, OH; a grandson, Thomas Joseph McCuiston; three great-grandchildren, Trinity, Talia and Tonya McCuiston; and three nieces and four nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -