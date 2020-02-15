|
McCUISTON, Bill 88, of Dayton, Ohio, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. McCuiston was born September 15, 1931 in Tennessee, son of the late Walter McCuiston and Sydnah Thompson McCuiston. He retired from NCR Corporation. He later was a bus driver for City of Dayton Schools. A veteran of the U. S. Air Force he was stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was married to Catherine Reddington McCuiston Raff and later married Camilla Brent McCuiston, preceded him in death. Surviving are a daughter, Tamra McCuiston of Winchester, VA; two brothers, James McCuiston of Forney, TX and his twin brother, Robert McCuiston of Tipp City, OH; a sister, Wanda McCuiston Ozias of Cincinnati, OH; a grandson, Thomas Joseph McCuiston; three great-grandchildren, Trinity, Talia and Tonya McCuiston; and three nieces and four nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020