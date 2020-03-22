|
NEUNER, Bill Gene Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Lee (Hartsock) Neuner in 1992, son Rick D. Neuner, two brothers, and a sister. He is survived by three children: Robert E. (Theresa) Collins, Sharon K. Neuner-Clem, and Donna (Jeff) Van Dam. Six grandchildren also survive him: Karen Collins, Melissa Clem, Michael (Mollie) Van Dam, Joshua Neuner, Shawna (Steve) Hobson and Rachel Van Dam. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, two brothers; John (Margaret) Neuner and Jimmy (Joyce) Neuner, and a sister, Charlotte (Al) Toller. Bill was a US Navy Veteran of World War II and retired from Dayton-Walther Foundry in 1984. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM Tuesday, March 24. Interment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020