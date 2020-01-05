|
PARNELL, Bill Kemp 98, of Mount Pleasant Retirement Village, Monroe, Ohio, died on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Athens, Georgia, July 1, 1921, to Clifford H. and Jonnie Kemp Parnell. Bill is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Melvin Edward III) Parnell Drane, son, Dr. Philip Parnell, granddaughter, Lt. Col. Tracy Drane Provenzano, and great-grandsons Paul Edward Provenzano and PO2 Christopher Kemp Provenzano. Bill was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather and was kind and considerate to all. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Law School, where he received a bachelor's degree in accounting and an LLB degree in law. For 41 years he worked for Armco Steel Corp., serving as controller of the Metal Products Division, director of Corporate Accounting, and director of finance of Armco Enterprises. He retired in 1982 as vice president finance of the Eastern Steel Division. During World War II Bill served with the First Army in Europe and participated in campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, and Central Europe. He was part of the Normandy invading forces that hit the beaches on D Day plus 6. A lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Bill taught adult Sunday school classes and served on Church boards and committees in Atlanta, Middletown, and Monroe. Bill's generosity and work contributed to the founding and operation of the Middletown Community Foundation. He served as president of the Butler County Board of Mental Health, Butler County Chapter of the Administrative Management Society, Middletown Kiwanis Club, and as an officer of the Fifth Division of Kiwanis. He was a member of the Financial Executive Institute and served on its national committee for Financial Reporting. He participated actively in United Way, Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement, and Big Brother and Big Sister Agency of Butler County. In addition, he was a member of the board and chairman of the Fiscal Committee for Mount Pleasant Retirement Community. He also served on the board and as chairman of the Fiscal Committee for Mount Pleasant's parent corporation OPRC in Columbus, Ohio, and on the Finance and Audit Committee for MPSS in Columbus. Golf and tennis were his favorite sports, and he enjoyed playing with friends at different courses in the Middletown area. A gathering of family and friends will be Monday January 6, 2020, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Mary H. Kittredge Chapel at Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00pm in the Mary H. Kittredge Chapel with the Reverend Joel Harbarger and Chaplain Karen Fleming officiating. Private interment will be at Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Life Care Fund and/or Monroe United Methodist Church. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
