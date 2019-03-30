PASSWATERS, Bill Age 64, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 13, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH to John E. and Peggy Lee (Spencer) Passwaters. He was a production worker for Xerox for 27 years. He was on the "Say Soccer" board for 17 years and was the coach. Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Nation) Passwaters for 45 years; sons, David (DeAnna) Passwater, Adam Passwaters both of Middletown; granddaughter, Ivy "Miss Ivy" Passwaters, what he has called her since she was born; special pet friends; sister, Bonnie Irwin. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Disabled American Veterans, 4610 Trenton Franklin Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary