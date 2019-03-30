Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill PASSWATERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill PASSWATERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bill PASSWATERS Obituary
PASSWATERS, Bill Age 64, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 13, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH to John E. and Peggy Lee (Spencer) Passwaters. He was a production worker for Xerox for 27 years. He was on the "Say Soccer" board for 17 years and was the coach. Bill is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Nation) Passwaters for 45 years; sons, David (DeAnna) Passwater, Adam Passwaters both of Middletown; granddaughter, Ivy "Miss Ivy" Passwaters, what he has called her since she was born; special pet friends; sister, Bonnie Irwin. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Disabled American Veterans, 4610 Trenton Franklin Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now