|
|
SORRELL, Bill Age 75, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at . He was born September 9, 1944 in Dayton, Oh., the son of the late John and Grace (Pollack) Sorrell. Bill was a 1963 graduate of West Carrollton High School. He retired after 29 dedicated years from Delphi in Kettering. Bill loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping and gardening. He was an avid music fan who loved playing his guitar. Bill mostly enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy (Peters) Sorrell; children, Tracie (Matthew) Eismann, William "J.R." (Tracy) Sorrell and Michael D. (Brooke) Sorrell; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bradley) Houseman, Brittney (Charles) Bledsoe, Eric (Jennifer Parkinson) Sorrell, Ashley (Jacob Payne) Sorrell, Cody (Yasmen) Sorrell, Dylan (Sarah Jacobs) Sorrell, Harley (Zach) Hajenga, Sari Sorrell and Hunter (Scott Vance) Sorrell; great-grandchildren, Anniston Payne, Archer Sorrell, Bladen Sorrell, Brynn Bledsoe, Korbynn Payne, Charlee Bledsoe, Gracie Houseman, Reagan Grillot and Brian Phipps; beloved pets, Murphy Brown, Chloe and Abby; along with numerous family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020