Bill SPURLOCK
SPURLOCK, Bill

Age 80, of Carlisle, OH, and

formerly of Manchester, OH, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Carlisle Manor Nursing Home. He was born in Manuel, KY, on February 7, 1940, to the late Tilda J. (Strong) and Sammie Spurlock. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Union after more than 25 years of service; was a member of AA for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Billy Spurlock; 2 sisters, Alene Francis and Beulah White; and a son-in-law, Jerry Getz. Bill is survived by his daughters, Lorie (Damon Altmeyer) Baker, Carla (Kevin) Wilson, Janie Getz,

Angel (Adam) Hooper and Scarlett Mills; his grandchildren, James Cook, James Taulbee, Kaitlin (Logan) Brewer, Rachel (John) Cattron, Keith Donley, Grace Mills & Hope Mills,

Brandon Mills; his great-grandchildren, Jessie Carr, Braelyn Taulbee, Jimmy Taulbee, Dustin Moore and John James Connell, Nicole & Alex Mills; his sisters, Reed Snelling, Wilma Jean Spurlock and Phyllis Combs; his brother, Don Spurlock; a brother-in-law, Mike White; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog "Rocky". The family will receive friends

5 - 6 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Please share condolences at


daltonfh.net.



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
NOV
9
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
