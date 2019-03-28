WADE, Bill H. Age 86 of Fairfield passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019. He was born August 5, 1932 in Beattyville, Kentucky the son of the late Marcus and Dorothy (Cecil) Wade. Mr. Wade was a veteran of the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a decorated paratrooper. He worked for many years as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 100. Mr. Wade was a 50 year member of the Queen City Masonic Lodge and a member of the Oohlah Khan Grotto. He married Dorothy Ann Wicks on September 3, 1953 and she preceded him in death on August 30, 2018. He is survived by his children, Bill Wade, Jr., Brian Wade, Wanda (Michael) Watson, and Kenneth (Julie) Wade; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two sisters Julia Fleish and Deborah Kuhlman and two brothers, Jack Wade and Marcus Wade. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory Wade and two sisters Ora Shaffer and Joyce Fudge. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday April 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Masonic service at 11:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Schreiber, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary