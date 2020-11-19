1/1
Billie ASHDOWN
ASHDOWN, Billie D.

Billie D. Ashdown, age 80 of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born November 2, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willie and Gwen (nee Stewart) Parker. On June 29, 1957, she married Frank Ashdown and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2015. Mrs. Ashdown attended Redeemer Church in Hamilton and was a member of the Washington Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She was bus driver for the Lakota Schools for over 28 years. Mrs. Ashdown is survived by two daughters Belinda Roach and Heidi

(Richard) Rich; one son Terry Ashdown; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and her siblings, twin sister Betty Berry, James (Lois) Parker, and Becky Denny. She was also preceded in death by her brother Tolly Parker. Visitation 5-8 PM Monday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday November 24, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor

Debra Musgrove, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
