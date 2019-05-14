BREWER, Billie Jean Age 79, of Trenton, OH, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wolfe County, KY, on October 8, 1939 to the late Wayland (Sallie) and Bill Jeff Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Joyce Hatton and Kaye Hartsfield. For 40 years she was a pastor's wife and loved every minute of it. She was "everybody's mother". Billie Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother ~ her family was her life. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Kenneth "Kenny" Brewer; her children, Barry (Laura) Brewer and Kenna (Larry) Carozza; her grandchildren Josiah, Logan (Kaitlin) and Levi (Bree) Brewer, Kenzie & Alyssa Hall; Gabrielle (George) Gilbert and Jimmy Carozza; her great-granddaughter Jocelyn Brewer; her brother, Danny (Carol) Brewer. She was known by her nieces and nephews and many family members as "Aunt B". The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday May 16, 2019, at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Road, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastors Kevin Beck and Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. If desired memorial contributions may be made to or the American Liver Foundation. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary