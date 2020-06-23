Billie BROOKS

BROOKS, Billie L. Age 83, of Franklin, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Centerville Health & Rehab. She was born in Hydrick, KY, on August 28, 1936, to the late Bertha (Garrison) and Edward A. Trosper. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Patti McGill and Gerri Coffey. Billie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul M. Brooks; her son Dennis "Denny" (Joanie) Brooks; her daughter, Paula (Terry) Sheldon; 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Jonathan) Morton, Travis (Casey) Sheldon, Joshua (Jaclyn) Sheldon, Jordan (Maegan) Brooks, and Adrienne Brooks; 5 great-grandchildren: Brody & Brock Morton, Triston Sheldon ~ plus Gage on the way, Hayes, Charliegh & Zeke Sheldon, and Aaron Brooks. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor James R. Setser, officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 23, 2020.