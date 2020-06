Billie BROOKS

BROOKS, Billie L. Age 83, of Franklin, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Centerville Health & Rehab. She was born in Hydrick, KY, on August 28, 1936, to the late Bertha (Garrison) and Edward A. Trosper. She was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Patti McGill and Gerri Coffey. Billie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul M. Brooks; her son Dennis "Denny" (Joanie) Brooks; her daughter, Paula (Terry) Sheldon; 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Jonathan) Morton, Travis (Casey) Sheldon, Joshua (Jaclyn) Sheldon, Jordan (Maegan) Brooks, and Adrienne Brooks; 5 great-grandchildren: Brody & Brock Morton, Triston Sheldon ~ plus Gage on the way, Hayes, Charliegh & Zeke Sheldon, and Aaron Brooks. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Abundant Life Tabernacle, 9440 Eby Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor James R. Setser, officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net