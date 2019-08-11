Home

Billie Burgan


1959 - 2019
Billie Burgan Obituary
BURGAN (Bowman), Billie L. Age 59, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at Sycamore Hospital after a brief illness. Born on August 12, 1959, she graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1993 as a Nurse and passionately cared for her patients on the step-down telemetry unit at Grandview Hospital for many years. A true pillar of faith, Billie loved the simple pleasures in life; watching Judge Judy and Gunsmoke, caring for her cats, and playing with her grandchildren at the "duck park" (Sycamore Trails). Billie taught us to love each other, and to know we are loved each and every day, that we are never promised tomorrow here on Earth. Billie is preceded in death by her father William W. Bowman, her mother Naomi Owsley (Norman), two older brothers Verlin "Skeeter" and Sterlin "Rocky" Martin, and sister Debbie Bowman. She is survived by her husband Mike Burgan, her two sons Aaron and Joshua Wilson - born of her first husband of twenty years Benjamin Wilson, her brothers Danny Martin and William R. Bowman, sister Angel Rasper, grandchildren Nixie, John, Jase, Amelia, and Serenity, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family is planning a Memorial Service for Billie to gather and reminisce, grieve, support each other, and celebrate her life as she touched the lives of so many throughout her life. The family has set up a Funerary Fund to help support services. If it be your will, you may donate to this fund at <https://fundly.com/funerary-coverage-for-billie-bowman-burgan>. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
