CANADY, Billie Ann Age 50, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her residence. Billie is survived by her loving husband, Scott A.; parents, Henry & Iresha Fyffe; son, Cashar Canady of Beavercreek; sisters, Lynn Fyffe of West Milton & Ronda Fyffe of FL; brothers, James Fyffe of FL & Paul Fyffe of West Milton; aunts, uncles & cousins and many other relatives & friends. Memorial service 5 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Billie's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019