Billie COX
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COX, Billie Belmore Age 90, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on June 19th, 2020. Billie was born to O.K. Columbus Cox and Lula Smith of Jackson County Jefferson, Georgia. He leaves to cherish his memory beloved sisters, Mattie, Brenda, Shirlean, Pauline, Okie L., Elease, Nancy Ruth, Annie Lucille, Ruby, and his brothers, Joe and Bobby; son, Rogers; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Everlene; daughter, Therdene Cox; mother, Lula Smith and father, O.K. Columbus Cox and brothers, Willie Ed, Hugh Dorsey and sisters, Hattie Mae, Julia Pearl and his lovely twin, Lillie Velma. Billie retired from Armco as well as Cincinnati Gas and Electric, and owned the B&R Café on Garfield Street in Middletown. He enjoyed BB King in concert, mowing his lawn in style, a good tall tale and a 6 pack of beer while detailing his well-cared for cars. He took great care of his family and enjoyed life to its fullest until the very end. He will greatly be missed by all who knew him. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved