Billie COX

COX, Billie Belmore Age 90, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away on June 19th, 2020. Billie was born to O.K. Columbus Cox and Lula Smith of Jackson County Jefferson, Georgia. He leaves to cherish his memory beloved sisters, Mattie, Brenda, Shirlean, Pauline, Okie L., Elease, Nancy Ruth, Annie Lucille, Ruby, and his brothers, Joe and Bobby; son, Rogers; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Everlene; daughter, Therdene Cox; mother, Lula Smith and father, O.K. Columbus Cox and brothers, Willie Ed, Hugh Dorsey and sisters, Hattie Mae, Julia Pearl and his lovely twin, Lillie Velma. Billie retired from Armco as well as Cincinnati Gas and Electric, and owned the B&R Café on Garfield Street in Middletown. He enjoyed BB King in concert, mowing his lawn in style, a good tall tale and a 6 pack of beer while detailing his well-cared for cars. He took great care of his family and enjoyed life to its fullest until the very end. He will greatly be missed by all who knew him. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.



