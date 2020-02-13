Home

Billie DEARTH


1929 - 2020
DEARTH, Billie Jean Passed away Feb.10, 2020 in Prescott, AZ due to a fall she sustained while at her water aerobics class she attended at the YMCA. She was 90, born March 9,1929 in Auxier, KY. Billie was married to Richard Dearth for 53 years. Richard passed January 2019. Billie had a long career at the Dayton Power & Light where she and Richard met. She is survived by her son Ralph Greene, his wife Christina and children Heidi Raaf, Mathew Greene, Molly Greene and great grand daughter Kendall Raaf. Billie will be cremated and her final resting place will be next to Richard at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH. Future grave side service in summer 2020 to be determined.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
