BILLIE HALL
HALL, Billie Burton "Bill" Billie "Bill" Burton Hall, age 82, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Pine Ridge, Kentucky, the son of Carney Hall and Zeola Marie (Hobbs) Hall. Billie worked in the Grocery business retiring in 2000. He is survived by three children: Madelyn Sue Hall- Garland of Monroe, Ohio, Angela Dawn (George) Hall-Benken of West Chester, Ohio, and William Dana Hall of Fairfield, Ohio; four grandchildren: Lesley M. (Dave) Garland Peter of Fairfield Township, Ohio, and Carly M. Benken, Jacob L. Benken and Tyler A. Benken of West Chester, Ohio; great-grandchild: Jenna M. Peter of Fairfield Township, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy M. (Bill) Hall Swisshelm, his nieces & nephews: Sarah (Mike) Hall Markus, Abby L. (Jon) Hall Saul, Ann E. (Sean) Swisshelm Silver and Billy H. Swisshelm, along with many grand-nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Carolyn M. Ihle Hall in 2011; and his brother, Douglas E. Hall in 1995. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, followed immediately by Masonic, Scottish Rite, Eastern Star Services and Funeral Services, with Ann Copeland of Faith Community United Methodist Church officiating, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, located at 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Monroe. Visit www.breitebach-anderson.com for online condolences.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
