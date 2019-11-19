|
|
McCONNELL, Billy Joe Passed away on October 14, 2019. Born August 9, 1939 @ Brookville, IN & attended school in Okeana. Bill worked for Houcks, Marcels, Nicholsons, Miamitown Auto & Tri County Auto many years until his voice was lost to cancer. Bill loved tinkering in his garage, camping, playing cards & fishing. He leaves behind children with former wife Phyllis - Tina (Terry), Michael (Anita), Billy, Marilyn (Scott), Carolyn, & Martin. Bill leaves his cherished grand "daughter" Angie (Tim) who dedicated many years to his care. He leaves grandchildren Christopher, Jason, Josh, Joe, Tabitha, Crystal, Samantha, John, Zach and Benjamin. He leaves behind 19 and 3 expected great-grandchildren Bill was born to a large family he is very close to Mary, Joyce (Don), Dick (Linda), Roy (Carla), Danny & Johnny. Bill also leaves stepdaughter Rita and stepson Charlie. Preceding Bill were BELOVED wife Thelma, parents Chet & Eve, brothers Jerry & Roger & loved granddaughter Tiffany Ann. Bill's wishes were to be cremated along with his wife Thelma. Bill was a member of the North Bend Lodge #346 F&AM in Cleves, OH. Memorial services will be held at Snow Lodge, 213 George St., Harrison, Ohio 45030 at 1:00 PM Sunday, Nov 24th with Masonic rites following at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name to St. Vincent DePaul, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214 would be appreciated as they paid for Bill's medications for many, many years.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2019