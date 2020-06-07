MORRIS, Billie J. Age 83, was born at home in Keokee, VA, on December 19th, 1936, to her loving parents, Theodore and Kate Gates. She would be the eldest of five siblings and share a close bond with her brother George; sisters Naoka, Theda and Kathy; sister-in-law Cathy; her many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews throughout her life. She married Coy Morris, Jr. in 1955, and after living in Biloxi, MS, and Republic, WA, with the Air Force, they finally settled in Dayton, OH, to raise and grow their family. Billie loved family most of all, and after 64 years of marriage, is survived by Coy; her sons, Dwight and Stuart; daughter, Kellye; daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandchildren, Dustin, Dan, Monica and Nicole and great-grandchildren, Trent, Brecken, Ada and Declan. She was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Abby and Emily, and in recent days spoke with joy about seeing them again in heaven. She was also looking forward to the birth of her fifth great grandchild, Ellie Jean, who will share her middle name. Billie was very active in charity and community work through her church, Brandt United Methodist. She loved God and her congregation and spent many happy hours working and worshipping there. In lieu of flowers she wished for donations to be sent to Brandt United Methodist Church, 6805 US Route 40, Tipp City, OH 45371. She donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University for educational and scientific purposes and a memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her love and her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store