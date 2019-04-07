Home

PHELPS, Billie Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care Facility on Friday, April 5, 2019. Billie was born on November 22, 1947 to William Harrold and Roberta Lee (Elliott) Day. She was an avid biker, loved her dogs, bargain hunting, and spending time with her family. Billie is survived by her children, Roger (Bobbi) Phelps and Justin (Tina) Phelps; her grandchildren, Felicity (fianc? Alek Scruggs) Phelps and Tyler Phelps; her sister Ruth (Charlie) Oakes; her brother-in-law, Ron Spivey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Billie was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Winkler, Eadie Spivey, and her parents. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019
