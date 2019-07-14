PROBST, Billie "Jean" Age 96 of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by local family and hospice on Tuesday June 25, 2019. She was born to the late George Rauch and Lucinda (Call) Rauch on December 9, 1922 and remained in the Dayton area throughout her life. She was preceeded in death by her husband and her sister Vera Hemberger. She married the late Robert I Probst in 1947 and they lived in the Kettering area where they raised their three children. Jean is greatly missed by daughters Roberta "Bobbi" Pickens, Mary "Lynn" Jones, and Lucinda Lumpkin, as well as grandchildren Matt Stroud, Amy Shirley, John Lumpkin, Eric Pickens, Nicole Mockabee, Jenna Lynn Lumpkin, Liz Phillips, Derrick and Collin Jones, four great grandchildren Jacob & Austin Mockabee, and Jonny & Evan Shirley. Jean was a great conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor. She volunteered throughout her life at her children's' schools, church, and Kettering Hospital. Jean was generous, always offering help to her friends and family in any way that she could. She enjoyed many friendships with people who shared her passion of playing bridge and bid euchre. She was a terrific bowler and bowled well into her eighties. Jean was placed to rest next to her husband at Heritage Hills cemetery with private services for the family. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019