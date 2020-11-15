1/
Billie TURNER
1925 - 2020
TURNER (Smick), Billie Jean

94, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the home she had lived in for 70 years.

She was born in Taylorville, IL, to Harold and Dorothy Smick, December 22, 1925. During World War II she moved with her family to Burbank, CA, where she graduated from Burbank High School. This is also where she met and married her

husband David Turner, who preceded her in death in 2015

after 70 years of marriage. She often mentioned the glamorous, smog and traffic free beauty of Southern California

during that time. After the war, they moved to Dayton and lived in temporary housing in the Harshman Homes/Overlook area along with many post war families with whom they

became lifelong friends. A few years later they purchased their present home.

Survived by her children Sharon (Larry) Dack of Celina, TN, Kathy (Rick) Underwood of Dublin, OH, Joe (Patti) Turner and John (Linda) Turner of Beavercreek, OH; sister Mary Baughman of Murfreesboro, TN, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Billie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Beavercreek from its beginning almost 65 years ago. She served in many capacities at the church but she and Dave will be most remembered for the years of serving coffee and cookies on Sundays and placing the candles outside the church on Christmas Eve. She was a warm and loving person who was easy to talk to and dedicated to her church. Billie was an avid swimmer and swam for over 30 years at the Lowery Center. She was a

devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family well and they were her priority her entire life. She was always interested in her grandchildren's lives and had a close

relationship with each one of them. She will be remembered for her quick wit and happy heart.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to special friends, Linda Dillon and Ulysses Shannon for all their many kindnesses over the years that made it possible for Billie to stay in her home.

With a desire to help medical science, she has donated her body to Wright State University's School of Medicine.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a springtime celebration of her life and family is being planned. Arrangements will be handled by Tobias Funeral Home of Beavercreek.

James 3:13 – Who is wise and understand among us? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
