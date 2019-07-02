Home

BENTON, Billy Jean Age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Kentucky on September 1, 1939 to parents Emory and Mary Rogers. She loved her God and her family. She liked spending time working on puzzles, playing Bingo, and going on her girls trips. Billy Jean was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Charles Thornsburg and Bob Benton, and infant son Mark Allen Thornsburg. She leaves behind sons Ed (Sandi) Thornsburg and Bill Thornsburg; sisters Sharon (Russ) Terrell, Bonnie (Dan) Vanderpool, and brother Jerry (Barbara) Rogers; grandchildren Jessica and Thomas Thornsburg; one niece and two nephews; special friend Ruby Laws. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 12 pm until the time of service. Burial to follow services at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd. in Centerville.
Published in Journal-News on July 2, 2019
