BOWMAN, Billy Fenton Passed away at the age of 95 on February 4, 2020 at his home in Westminster, Colorado after a lengthy illness. Billy was born on June 18, 1924 He is survived by his wife Judy Pickett and two children from his first wife Janice who passed away: Leslie Bowman Lambert and Kimberly Keough. He is also survived by grandchildren Matthew and Jeb Echols, Sarah and Kelsey Lambert, Ginelle and Kory Keough; two great grandchildren Carter and Lily Echols. Billy graduated from Fairview High School in 1942 and served in the Army as a Radar Operator with Battery B 226th Antiaircraft Artillery Searchlight Battalion in France, Germany and Belgium. Following his Army service, he began his lifetime career in the theater as a stagehand with IATSE Local 66 and Head Electrician at Memorial Hall for many years. Billy lived a good life and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
