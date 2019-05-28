Home

Billy Brown
BROWN, Billy Eugene 87, of Alpha, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at . He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vella Brown; sisters Nancy Graham, Joan Stamer, Sharon (Dennis) Rupert; brother Robert Brown; sisters-in-law Lola Flowers, Phyllis Hinds, Connie Sue (Ronnie) Cravens; brothers-in-law Wayne (Christine) Hinds, Douglas (Patricia) Hinds, Lawrence Edward Hinds; special nieces Faye, Linda and Janice; many other nieces and nephews and friends. Billy was a member of the Old Timers Club and the Farm Forum, He retired from Alber's Supermarket and was a longtime sexton of the Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Hite officiating. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to or the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Xenia in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019
