1/
Billy BRUCE Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUCE, Sr., Billy J.

94, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born April 26, 1926, in Boaz, Alabama, the son of the late Algie & Annie (Lester) Bruce. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine during World War II. Billy retired from General Motors in 1977 after 30 years of service. He is survived by a son, Billy Joe Bruce, Jr.; three grandchildren, Lori (Chris) Herrfurth, Lisa (Rodney) Carlson, Matthew (Nichole) Bruce; seven great-grandchildren; stepson, Michael & Diana Scowden; two stepgrandsons, Chris (Krystina) Scowden & Brian (Jennifer) Scowden; five stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bruce, & his three sisters, Leah,

Lorraine & Ruth. Visitation will be at 1 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY

FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved