94, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born April 26, 1926, in Boaz, Alabama, the son of the late Algie & Annie (Lester) Bruce. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine during World War II. Billy retired from General Motors in 1977 after 30 years of service. He is survived by a son, Billy Joe Bruce, Jr.; three grandchildren, Lori (Chris) Herrfurth, Lisa (Rodney) Carlson, Matthew (Nichole) Bruce; seven great-grandchildren; stepson, Michael & Diana Scowden; two stepgrandsons, Chris (Krystina) Scowden & Brian (Jennifer) Scowden; five stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bruce, & his three sisters, Leah,Lorraine & Ruth. Visitation will be at 1 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEYFUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral service to follow at 2 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



