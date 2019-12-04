Home

Billy CLINGER


1930 - 2019
Billy CLINGER Obituary
CLINGER, Billy C. 88, of Trenton, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Adams County, Ohio on December 19, 1930 to parents Charles and Juanita (Chandler) Clinger. Bill sold insurance for MetLife and Commonwealth of Kentucky Insurance, retiring after 42 years. He was a member of the Monroe Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Clinger is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Wiles) Clinger; daughters, Bethany (Bill) Pennington & Rhonda Clinger; son, Eric (Joan) Clinger; sister, Sue Meranda; three grandchildren, Craig (Mollie) Moore, Sarah Siegle & Joseph (Sara) Siegle; two step-grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Reasner & Lauren Reasner; and one great granddaughter, Rebecca Reasner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Greta Gail Clinger. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Steve Grooms officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery in Madison Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 400 Macready Ave., Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019
