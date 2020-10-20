1/
Billy DENNIS
DENNIS, Billy Joe

Age 77, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Berea, KY, on July 26, 1943, to the late Thelma Dee (Witt) and Eugene Dennis, Sr. Billy retired from The Dupps Company after 42 years of service. He attended Germantown Baptist Chapel. Billy enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, and woodworking projects. In addition to his parents, he was

preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Dennis, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Naomi (Holbrook) Dennis; 2 sons, Robert "Bobby" (Missy) Dennis and Mark (Linda)

Dennis; 4 grandchildren, Cody & Brad Dennis, Ryan Hayes and Brittney Dennis; 3 sisters, Shirley Spence, Clara (Bill) Cencebaugh, and Helen (Tom) Allmond; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

(2 hours prior to the Service), Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with

Pastor Andy Powell officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 19, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Todd Richter
October 19, 2020
Sorry about cousin bill I just found out about his cancer
Orvil Witt
Family
October 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Fox/Eversole
Neighbor
October 18, 2020
Sending our condolences to all the Family ... God Bless ...
James & Johnia Witt
Family
October 18, 2020
I'm sorry for the family's loss. We were never specifically close but i knew him a lot as a child growing up on conover. Whenever i would ride horses at aunt helens. Or id see him on a horse with john. Great memories. Rest in peace Billy Joe.
Dora Campbell(Witt)
Family
October 17, 2020
To Naomi, Son's and all the Dennis Families, you have my deepest, sincerest condolences. May the LORD hold you all in HIS loving hands. Billy Joe was one of a kind and I have only the fondest memories of him. Godspeed Billy Joe
Yvonne Sams
Family
