Billy DENNIS

Age 77,passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Berea, KY, on July 26, 1943, to the late Thelma Dee (Witt) and Eugene Dennis, Sr. Billy retired from The Dupps Company after 42 years of service. He attended Germantown Baptist Chapel. Billy enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, and woodworking projects. In addition to his parents, he waspreceded in death by a brother, Eugene Dennis, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Naomi (Holbrook) Dennis; 2 sons, Robert "Bobby" (Missy) Dennis and Mark (Linda)Dennis; 4 grandchildren, Cody & Brad Dennis, Ryan Hayes and Brittney Dennis; 3 sisters, Shirley Spence, Clara (Bill) Cencebaugh, and Helen (Tom) Allmond; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.(2 hours prior to the Service), Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., withPastor Andy Powell officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at