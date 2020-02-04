Home

GRAHAM, Billy Joe Age 77 of Germantown, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Family will receive guests from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Services will begin 10:00 am Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Carpenter's House Baptist Church, 93 Worthington Dr., Germantown, OH 45327. Services will conclude with procession to Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carpenter's House Missionary Fund at the above address.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
