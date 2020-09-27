BILLY HOWARD

HOWARD, Billy Wade Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1952, in Hyden, Kentucky, the son of Elmer Howard and Ruth Howard Williams. Along with his father, Elmer, he is preceded death by his nephew, Matthew Howard. Billy is survived by his son, Billy Wade (Mindi) Howard, II; daughter, Amanda Crawford; grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Thompson, Brittany Smith, Aaron, Brandon and Lance Crawford, Erianna Graham and Jaelynn Nooks; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Alyvia Thompson; mother, Ruth (Doc) Williams; siblings, Larry Howard, David Howard and Donna (Richard) Steck; he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. Family will receive friends Friday, October, 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral will take place at 12:00 PM. Private family interment will take place at Forest Hills Memorial Park at a later date.



