Billy ISON

ISON, Billy L.
Billy L. Ison, 87, of London, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Billy was born June 15, 1933, in New Boston, Ohio, a son of Lonnie and Gladys (Lyons) Ison. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1951. Billy retired as a Master Sergeant from the Ohio Air National Guard, 178TH Fighter Wing, Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed playing in the Madison County Hospital Golf Outing, which he did for more than 20 years. Billy, and his wife Gayle, loved to have fun. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #950, London, and the American Legion Post #105,
London. Billy's family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of the Bluebird Retirement Community. Billy is
survived by his children: Michael 'Mick' (Sandra) Ison of
Huntington Woods, Michigan; Kimberly 'Kim' Ison of Columbus, Ohio; Lisa (David) Gordin of London; Michelle 'Shelly' Ison of Atlanta; grandchildren: Savannah and Cameron Ison;
Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Anna Gayle Ison; sister: Rosemary Jordan; brother: Paul Ison. The family invites friends to call at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E High Street, London, Sunday, from 2-4 PM., where a funeral service will be celebrated Monday, 2:00 PM. Interment will
follow in the Paint Township Cemetery, London. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fl 33131. Online condolences may be sent to www.rldfh.com
