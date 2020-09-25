1/
Billy ISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ISON, Billy L.


Billy L. Ison, 87, of London, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Billy was born June 15, 1933, in New Boston, Ohio, a son of Lonnie and Gladys (Lyons) Ison. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1951. Billy retired as a Master Sergeant from the Ohio Air National Guard, 178TH Fighter Wing, Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed playing in the Madison County Hospital Golf Outing, which he did for more than 20 years. Billy, and his wife Gayle, loved to have fun. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #950, London, and the American Legion Post #105,

London. Billy's family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of the Bluebird Retirement Community. Billy is

survived by his children: Michael 'Mick' (Sandra) Ison of

Huntington Woods, Michigan; Kimberly 'Kim' Ison of Columbus, Ohio; Lisa (David) Gordin of London; Michelle 'Shelly' Ison of Atlanta; grandchildren: Savannah and Cameron Ison;

Numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Anna Gayle Ison; sister: Rosemary Jordan; brother: Paul Ison. The family invites friends to call at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E High Street, London, Sunday, from 2-4 PM., where a funeral service will be celebrated Monday, 2:00 PM. Interment will

follow in the Paint Township Cemetery, London. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fl 33131. Online condolences may be sent to www.rldfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home
124 East High Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-9212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved