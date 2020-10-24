1/1
Billy KENDRICK
1934 - 2020
KENDRICK, Billy G.

Billy G. Kendrick, age 85, of Ross Township, Ohio, passed away on October 21, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on October 26, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of

William Elijah and Effie Jane (Freeman) Kendrick. He was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton High School. Billy served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955

during the Korean War where he served as the cooks mate on the USS Atakapa ATF 149. On June 23, 1956, he married Wanda Baker and together they raised three sons. Billy was employed for 25 years as a

salesman at Tragesser Ford in Ross. He was a member of

Macedonia Christian Church, Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine, Eastern Star, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark W. Kendrick; one grandson, Ryan Kendrick; and three brothers, Frank and Ercie Kendrick and Neil Merrell. He is

survived by his wife, Wanda Kendrick; two sons, William C. Kendrick and Franklin "Jody" (Linda) Kendrick; his grandchildren, Nikki (Randy) Kieborth, Mark Kendrick, Matthew Kendrick, and Mindy Kendrick; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ashlyn, Evan, and Jaycob; two brothers, Don Kendrick and Warren Merrell; one sister, Doris Ann Colvin; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 4 – 7 p.m. with Masonic Services and the Scottish Rite Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the

funeral home with burial and military honors following in Venice Cemetery. The family would like to thank the church family and neighbors and friends for all their love and support and Hospice of Hamilton, especially Marcia Beck, Tammy

Garcia, and Amy Perkins for their wonderful care of Billy. If desired, memorials may be made to Shriners Burns Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 24, 2020.
