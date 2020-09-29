1/1
BILLY NEIDERMAN
NEIDERMAN, Billy Gene Age 81 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born September 11, 1939, in Bernstadt, Kentucky, to the late Willard and Vada Neiderman. Billy was a loving brother and uncle. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, seldom missed a game, was passionate about and talked about them non-stop. He worked at MONCO in Dayton, Ohio, for 25 years and attended Easter Seals Adult Daycare in Beavercreek. He also enjoyed going to church and was a member of Brantwood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his sister, Geri Bowling; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Bowling and Charles Requarth. Billy will be missed by his loving sister, Janice Neiderman; nieces and nephews, Kendra (Thomas) Morton and Matthew (Julie) Bowling; great nephews, Lucas Morton, Greg (Danielle) Morton and Lily Bowling; great-great nephew, Jacob Morton; and many special friends including, John and Cindy Requarth and their son, Joseph Requarth. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Billy or leave a condolence to his family. Contributions may be made in Billy's memory to The Hospice of Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
