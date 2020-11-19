SHUFFLEBARGER,
Billy Preston
Billy Preston Shufflebarger, 80 of Union, passed away at home, November 10, 2020. He was born August 31, 1940, in Dryden, VA, to Herman
William and Cordie Faye (Vaughn) Shufflebarger, who preceded him in death, his
beloved wife of 42 years,
Martha Shufflebarger also
preceded him in 2007. Billy leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Michele (CJ) Allred, son Billy (Karen) Shufflebarger. Also surviving are his
grandchildren Alyson McNulty, Ashlyn McNulty, Sabrina Shufflebarger, Patric (Courtney) Allred; great-grandchildren Allie & Brady Allred; sister Barbara (Charlie) Poe, special friend Armata Keller, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Billy was a US Army veteran, he retired from Chrysler Corp. after 30 years of service and was an avid car enthusiast. Billy known as "Uncle Bill" was a loving husband, great
father, brother, papaw, for Sabrina he is papa, friend and loved by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks are required and there will be a walk-through
visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, followed by private services, to view the services for Billy and leave messages of support, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com
. Billy will be buried in Minnich cemetery, Union, Ohio next to his beloved Martha.