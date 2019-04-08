Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Byron Cemetery
Fairborn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Todd


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Todd Obituary
TODD, Billy E. Age 89 of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on April 3, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1930 to the late Ab and Clyde (Sims) Todd in Grenada, MS. Bill is survived by wife of 53 years Dorothy (Dean) Todd, son Dwayne Todd, sisters Juanita Black and Peggy Andrie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter Gena Todd, brothers Bobby, James, Gayle, and Jackie Todd. Bill retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force after 30 years of service; last assignment at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH. He was a kind and gentle soul, and an avid sports fan. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm with service to follow at 7pm. Burial will be held on Wednesday at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Ohio Chapter, . Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now