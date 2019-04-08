TODD, Billy E. Age 89 of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on April 3, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1930 to the late Ab and Clyde (Sims) Todd in Grenada, MS. Bill is survived by wife of 53 years Dorothy (Dean) Todd, son Dwayne Todd, sisters Juanita Black and Peggy Andrie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter Gena Todd, brothers Bobby, James, Gayle, and Jackie Todd. Bill retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force after 30 years of service; last assignment at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH. He was a kind and gentle soul, and an avid sports fan. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm with service to follow at 7pm. Burial will be held on Wednesday at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Ohio Chapter, . Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary