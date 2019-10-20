Home

MCINTOSH, MCCONNAUGHEY, WATTERLY Bina Age 86 went to be with her Lord Savior on October 9th, 2019. She is survived by her Children: Randy (Brenda) McConnaughey, Len (Marie) McConnaughey, Daryl (Rhonda) McConnaughey, Denise Hinders, Miultiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister Barbara Clos. A Memorial service is set for November 2, 2019 at 2 pm at the Lighthouse Tabernacle at 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana Ohio 43078. All covered dishes are welcome.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
