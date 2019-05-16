LOSEY, Blaine Nathaniel 85, of West Milton, OH, passed on May 10th, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 12th, 1934, in Marion, OH, Blaine enjoyed sharing his wonderful sense of humor with friends and family throughout his many years. Blaine was a graduate of Fairborn High School, a proud US Navy Veteran, and retired from Wright-Patterson AFB. An avid golfer, Blaine enjoyed much of his retirement at Homestead Golf Course where he worked in the pro shop and played in different leagues. Blaine is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 58 years, his son, Chris (Trish) Losey (Tipp City), daughter, Karen (Jim) Tobias (New Albany), son, Jon (Tessa) Losey (Vandalia), his grandchildren Kelsey (and Caleb), Andrew, Cassie, Hannah, Jonathan, Zachary, and Jackson, his brother Jim Losey of Greenfield, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to for their loving care and support. Blaine donated his body to Wright State's Boonshoft School of Medicine with the hope he can contribute to a cure for diabetes. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, May 19th at Hale Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, and immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and . Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary