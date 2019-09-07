|
|
AUKEMAN, Blair Jacoby Age 66, of Greenfield, Ohio entered God's loving embrace Thursday, September 5, 2019 at home. He was born March 1, 1953, in Springfield, OH the son of Roger Colfax and Ruth Ann (Jacoby) Aukeman. He grew up in South Vienna and graduated from Northeastern High School in 1971, then later graduated from The Ohio State University in 1975. Blair was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, ASHRAE, and the Highland County Planning Commission. He was a Professional Engineer at Weller's Plumbing and Heating in Greenfield for the past 33 years. He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay (Mack) Aukeman whom he married on September 23, 1978; 4 sons, Jacob (Richelle) Aukeman of Stow, Eric (JoAnna Flowers) Aukeman of Columbus, Matthew (Amanda) Aukeman of Murrysville, PA, Keith Aukeman of Greenfield; seven grandchildren, Roger, Tom, William, Elizabeth, Michael, Josie and Morgan; three brothers, Mark (Sandy) Aukeman of Maine, Neil (Petey) Aukeman of Tennessee, Quentin (Teresa) Aukeman of Nevada; brother in-law, Geoff Stridsberg; mother, Ruth Ann Aukeman of Springfield; and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by one brother, Eric Aukeman; one sister, Rachael Stridsberg and his father. Funeral service will be 6:00 P.M. Monday, September 9, at the Aukeman home, 13628 Hillcrest Drive, Greenfield with Tonia McLanahan officiating. Graveside service will be at the Mapleshade Cemetery in Independence, OH at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Monday at the Aukeman home. Feel free to wear your scarlet and gray attire. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center, 135 West Walnut St., Hillsboro, OH 45133 or New Directions, P.O. Box 26, Greenfield, OH 45123. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 7, 2019