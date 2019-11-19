Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millville Ave Church of Nazarene
308 Millville Ave.
Hamilton , OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Millville Ave Church of Nazarene
308 Millville Ave.
Hamilton, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Springdale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche JACKSON


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Blanche Age 95 of Oxford, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Blanche was born in Wellsville, OH on June 30, 1924 to Roy M. Hacker and Oda Britton Hacker. Blanche married George Jackson March 31, 1950. She was a charter member of the Millville Ave Church of Nazarene. A special thank you from the family to the caregivers at Woodland Country Manor and thank you to niece, Sharon Fox for decorating Blanche's room for the seasons. Blanche is survived by her husband, George Jackson; children, George D. Jackson and David (Joyce) Jackson; grandchildren, Jason Jackson, Luke (Erin) Jackson, Ryan (Erica)Jackson and Rebecca (Luke) Wurzelbacher; great grandchildren, Olivia, Mariah, Alisha, Riley Ann, Josie Lee Jackson and another great granddaughter coming in March; numerous nieces and nephews. Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; children, Kenneth, Kathy and Karen Jackson; siblings, Jessie Weiss, Eva Batdorf, Roy Hacker Jr., Opal Wessinger and Dan Hacker.Visitation will be held on Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Millville Ave Church of Nazarene, 308 Millville Ave. Hamilton OH. Funeral service will be held Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church with Pastor Darrell Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Church Ladies Ministry. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -