PERRY, Blanche Veronica "Bunny" Passed away at home in West Chester, Ohio on March 26, 2019 after a 14-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was surrounded by her husband, son and daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren. The daughter of Joseph Adamowski and Philamena ("Mamie") DiIenno, Born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 9, 1932, Bunny met a Navy man, Clarence Robert ("Bob") Perry of Indianapolis, Indiana at a USO dance in Wilmington. They were the first couple married in the Naval Academy Chapel on his graduation day, June 1, 1956. Bunny is survived by her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Clarence Robert ("Bob") Perry, USMC; her beloved son, Clarence Robert ("Bob") Perry Jr., past Captain, USMC (Mary); her beloved grandchildren, Captain Robert J. Perry, USA (Whitney), Captain Steven J. Perry, USA (Megan), Curtis W. Perry, past Corporal, USMC, 2nd Lieutenant David V. Perry, USA, and Jonathan A. Perry, USAF; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Emily E. & Vincent R. Perry (Robert & Whitney Perry). Bunny will be interred at the U.S. Naval Academy. A date for the interment has not yet been set. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the USO, Hospice, or the . The family would like to extend special thanks to the caregivers of Crossroads for their loving and compassionate care during Bunny's prolonged illness. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary