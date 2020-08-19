1/1
BLANDENA QUESINBERRY
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BLANDENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUESINBERRY, Blandena Age 91 of Liberty Township, formerly of Selma, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1929, in Clearfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Bill and Julia (Adkins) Phillips. In addition to her parents, Blandena is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Millard Quesinberry; her daughter, Catherine Lou Quesinberry; siblings: Loretta Workman, Ivan Edwin "Buck" Phillips, and Kathleen VanArsdale. Blandena will forever be cherished by her daughters, Dianna (Darrell) Fulton and Pamela (Steve) James; grandchildren: Charles (Pam) Fulton, Amanda (Anthony) Bowman, Jerod James and Joseph (Brittany) James; great-grandchildren, Leighton and Judah James. Blandena is also survived by her siblings: Lavena (Ron) Farrell, Billy (Catherine) Phillips, Joseph (Shirley) Phillips and Danny (Joan) Phillips, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Blandena was the family's faithful and devoted matriarch. She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother who would do anything or make any sacrifice for her family. Truly a virtuous woman who will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Private family services. Blandena will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nicholas Workman and family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved