HABERTHIER, Bob Age 70, of Franklin, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 20, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH to John and Loraine (Burkhardt) Haberthier. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War with an honorable discharge. He was an insurance adjuster for Gibson Appraisal for 10 years and an insurance adjuster for Mitchell International for 30 years. Bob was a member of VA, Optimist Club of Lebanon and Miami Valley Bowling Association. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years and 11 months, Cheryl (Staton) Haberthier; children, John (Korri) Haberthier, Bill (Kelli) Haberthier; grandchildren, Shelby, Bryce, Katelyn, Nathan and Cameron Haberthier; sister, Nancy Judy. He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00-12:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kendall Wright officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4050 Executive Drive, Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2019