75, died 11-20-20 from COVID. He was a prolific song writer and creator of many other art works. He was an accomplished man who enjoyed facing and solving challenges in life; always searching for his next project. He is survived by his wife Linda (Murach), sisters Sherry and Julie (David), brothers-in-law Tom and John, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of the family. He also leaves 6 cats and a dog. He is predeceased by parents Lee and Virginia, parents-in-law Hank and Ginny, brothers-in-law Terry and Walt and many cats and dogs who were his beloved family. There will be no services at this time. Please consider a gift in Bob's name to any animal shelter or rescue. He believed himself to be a non-speciesist, regarding all creatures as equally worthy to any other creature including humans. Linda would appreciate receiving cards. Memorial tributes may be made at Tobias Funeral Home website:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com