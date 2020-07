SCHELENZ, Bob Age 94, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1925, to the late Robert Alfred and Rebecca Schelenz (nee Fink). He was preceded in death by his wife, Juive "Judy" Schelenz. Bob is survived by his beloved daughters, Nancy (Rick) Grile, Kathy (Garry "Mick") Hurst, and Carol (Nick) Driscoll; and many grand & great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately with the family. www.NewcomerDayton.com