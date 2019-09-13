|
TEAGUE, "Big" Bob Age 71, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1948 in Gaffney, SC to Edward and Nettie (Jackson) Teague. He worked in the Coke plant at A / K Steel for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Big Bob was a member of Moose Lodge #501. Big Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Teague; sons, Billy Teague, Steven Teague both of Middletown, Gary (Cristie) Teague of Centerville; brother, James (Mary) Teague of TN. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alma Jean Teague and sister, Louise Boshears, who was like a mother to him. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevenparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 13, 2019