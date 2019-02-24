SWENY, Bobbi Age 65, of Miamisburg, passed away in peace surrounded by those she loved most on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She married the love of her life Charles Sweny June 29th 1986, with whom she shared in the life of their two daughters Jennifer Guntle and Jill Sweny. They most recently fell in love all over again with their Monster Man grandson Calvin Guntle. Bobbi loved being a mom, both to her blood daughters and any friends they brought home from school. She cherished the laughter, joy and conversations with all those who entered her home. Many a cup of coffee and solid piece of advice were doled out to her "kids" around her kitchen table, where she was always available to anyone that needed her. She was known as "Mom Sweny" to many, and took great joy and pride in mothering anyone she felt was in need of a mom hug. Bobbi enjoyed crafts of many kinds, including crochet which produced a baby blanket and hats for all new members of her extended family. Handmade gifts that will forever be cherished were her specialty, each one made with more love than anyone could ask for in a lifetime. An exceptional gardener as well, every spring and summer she could be found tending to her beds with the same great care she brought to everything she touched; working her magic one petal at a time. Professionally, Bobbi was employed as the EMIS Coordinator and general school administrator for Jefferson Township Local Schools, where she found true passion and purpose in doing everything she could to help each child succeed. Prior to her role at Jefferson she worked for Miamisburg Schools as an aide, making lifelong friends with colleagues and fellow parents. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer South Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Good Hope, 6 S. 3rd St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Bobbi will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bobbi's memory to Brigid's Path or the . Donation information can be found on their website https://brigidspath.org/donate-new/ or by calling 937-350-1785. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary