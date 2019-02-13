|
|
JONES, Bobbie L. 66 of Springfield passed Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born November 4, 1952 the son of Nathaniel and Isole Jones. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pamela Jones, 10 children and 22 grandchildren. He was an active member of Xenia Church of God. Bobbie loved hunting, fishing, barbequing, and spending time with family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-8 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 at Berea Bible Church. Additional visitation will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. You may express condolences to family to www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019