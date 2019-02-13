Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Berea Bible Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Berea Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie JONES


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie JONES Obituary
JONES, Bobbie L. 66 of Springfield passed Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born November 4, 1952 the son of Nathaniel and Isole Jones. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Pamela Jones, 10 children and 22 grandchildren. He was an active member of Xenia Church of God. Bobbie loved hunting, fishing, barbequing, and spending time with family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-8 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 at Berea Bible Church. Additional visitation will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. You may express condolences to family to www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now