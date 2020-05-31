LYONS (Level), Bobbie J. 76, Born 11/08 1943 in Vicksburg, MS. Bobbie fell asleep in death on 05/26/2020 as a dedicated servant of JEHOVAH GOD. Bobbie met her husband Robert W. Lyons while in the US Navy in Brooklyn, NY. They married on 02/15/1963 and were together 57 years. They were baptized together in June of 1977 and attend the Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dayton Ohio. Bobbie was preceded in death by her sister, Willie Ruth Tillman; father, Earl G Level and grand-daughter Jennifer Morris. Bobbie is survived by her mother, Rutha B. Level, brother, Cedric Level; husband, Robert W. Lyons; daughters, LaWanda Lyons-Williams (Sidney), Line' Elder-Moore (Steven) and son Robert L. Lyons (Karen) all of Dayton Ohio. She is survived by five grandchildren, D'Andre Elder (Ivori) of Indianapolis IN, Shane Elder (Amanda) of Louisville KY, Larissa Evelyn and Symonia Williams of Dayton Ohio, Tiffany Morris (Rashad Carr) of Maryland; five great-grandchildren, DJ and Kori Sanders of Indianapolis IN, Aniyah, Deron and Jennifer of Maryland; nephew, William Tillman of WY. Bobbie loved and was loved by extended family and many friends. Bobbie retired from working at The Mound after 25 years of service and enjoyed occasional reunions with her co-workers. When not in the ministry she enjoyed thrift shopping, gardening and spending time with family and friends, most recently via our weekly family Zoom gatherings. Memorial service will be held Saturday June 6th, 2020 @ 1:00 p.m. via Zoom. To request access for attendance please email your request to BobbieLyonsMemorial@yahoo.com. Be sure to include your email address in the communication. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.