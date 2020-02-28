|
|
MIXON Jr., Bobbie Wellwe didn't expect this. Our son, uncle, brother, Father Bobbie Mixon, Jr., has gone on to join his birth parents in heaven. Yes. You read that correctly. On January 17, 1966, Bobbie, Jr. entered this world as a babe, and on February 18, 20, he left this world as a man who both feared and loved the Lord, Our Father, Jesus Christ. Of course, all of us will miss him until we see him again. We will miss hugging him, and talking to him, and fishing with him, cooking with him, mostly debating with him. But we know we are not alone in feeling this way. The goodness in Bobbie was awesomely apparent for those who were blessed to meet him. At Springfield North High School, Bobbie played football (he was the shortest flanker in the Ohio Athletic Conference), was a member of the Latin and French clubs, North High Pride Club, a mainstay of the honor roll (?), a thoughtful friend, and an all-around great guy! He completed his undergraduate degree in Communications at Central State University, and his Masters of Humanities at Wright State University. He also wrote scripts for Beverly Hills Buntz (a spin-off of the detective show, Hillstreet Blues) in Hollywood. Bobbie also worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and the National Forest Service handling public relations for top secret projects like the F-22 Bomber. Bobbie subsequently joined the National Science Foundation (NSF) as a Senior Public Affairs Specialist, where he became one of the "Six-Pack," (Diane Banegas, Dana Cruikshank, Lily Whiteman, Maria Zacharias, Lisa-Joy Zgorski, and Bobbie), a tightly knitted group of consummate professionals & innovative thinkers. At the NSF, Bobbie wrote a well-received expose on Darwin's Theory on the theory's anniversary. How wonderful is it that all of his co-workers along the way, loved Bobbie, and continue to love him, even today? Amongst them, Bobbie was known as a brilliant and creative problem solver who was compassionate and wore the best suit and ties. We don't have to tell you that Bobbie gained many friends and extended family along his journey. There were his classmates (you know who you are), his co-workers (including the Six-Pack) and did we mention the extended family. There was Gavin and Becky and Doug and Yolanda and Karen (all Bobbie's incredible neighbors) and Colleen (Wise) VanNatta (Bobbie's friend from his days at Wright Patterson Airforce Base) and his God sent family Calwell and Sandra Bowman, both of whom provided Bobbie family support and loved him in Bowie, MD. Bobbie also had many personal passions, which are too many to explain. He collected comic books for over 40 years! He and his brothers, Victoreold and Patrick even formed a superhero group to fight crime! (Bobbie was Mixon Man!); Bobbie loved NASCAR (Bobbie spearheaded the Science of NASCAR report at the National Science Foundation); He was an awesome fisherman; He was also a better cook than most, with the exception of his Mom and sisters; Bobbie enjoyed experimenting with exotic herbs and spices. Bobbie also loved anime (a secret passion). Bobbie loved just about anything that would get his juices moving. He even skydived once, and he enjoyed the experience all the way down. Bobbie also leaves behind his loving family to love him even more. There are his children, Bobbie (11-years), Sabrina (Step-daughter- 16-years), Zoe (7-years), and Pearl (6-years). There are the Walkers Roosevelt, Tonya, Victoreold Walker (Bobbie's Other Brother and Longest Friend), Drs. Angel and Drew Walker-Smith (Bobbie's Other Older Sister and Brother), and Geneva (Ma-Walker Deceased). Plus, there is the Collins family in West Virginia. Then, there are his maternal grandmother (Hayzel), uncles and aunt (the Fields). He also leaves his older sisters, Cynthia (Davis), Rita Thomas (William Adams) and his younger brothers, Patrick Mixon, Jeffery Davis (Misty) and Adrian Bray, Bobbie also leaves many nephews and nieces, who miss him dearly. MaryJo Chaney's a dear family member and, of course there is Mom Connie Louise Mixon, who has guided and lead Bobbie since he was in elementary school. But, this obituary (sounds weird writing) would not be complete without telling you about Bobbie's faith. Bobbie is saved. He was a Believer. He believed in Jesus as the son of God. He also believed that he would inherit everlasting life through his faith. Even though Bobbie now walks with his earthly father (Bobbie Mixon, Sr.) and his mother (Patricia Ann (Fields) Mixon), who predeceased him, those of us remaining will continue to feel his presence with us. Sowe choose to honor Bobbie, today, with prayer and thanksgiving. Today is a celebration of Bobbie's life and his goodness. Service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020, at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs Street Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of service which will be at 11:00am Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 28, 2020